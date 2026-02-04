Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.05 EPS

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $8.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by ($1.05), Zacks reports. Mitsui & Co. had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 billion. Mitsui & Co. updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.860-1.860 EPS.

Mitsui & Co. Stock Up 2.7%

MITSY stock traded up $18.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $678.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717. The company has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mitsui & Co. has a 12 month low of $333.10 and a 12 month high of $681.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $599.49 and its 200-day moving average is $522.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Mitsui & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Mitsui & Co.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: MITSY) is a global sogo shosha, or general trading company, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in the aftermath of World War II, Mitsui & Co has grown into one of Japan’s largest trading houses, operating across a wide range of industries to connect producers, manufacturers and consumers around the world.

The company’s core activities include commodity trading, resource and energy development, project and infrastructure development, and strategic investing.

