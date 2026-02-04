Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.0 million-$565.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.6 million. Kennametal also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.050-2.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. 1,234,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,186. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.70 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kennametal has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 36.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,887,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 505,669 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 472,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 312,769 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kennametal by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,546,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after purchasing an additional 265,664 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 347,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 245,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kennametal by 92.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 236,736 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company’s product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

