Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Rohm had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

Rohm Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. 4,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.14. Rohm has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

Rohm Company Profile

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm’s semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

