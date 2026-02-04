Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,188 CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvidia Corp raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,701,000 after buying an additional 95,113 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $110,562,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 142.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,809,000 after buying an additional 420,915 shares during the period. Munro Partners lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 5,272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,366,000 after purchasing an additional 605,010 shares during the period. Finally, Lmdagg L.L.C. purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at $48,030,000.

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $24,629,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $8,066,200.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,922,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,738,461.80. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,046,993 shares of company stock worth $334,183,318.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, December 29th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Melius Research set a $140.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

Shares of CRWV opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion and a PE ratio of -62.11. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.88.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

