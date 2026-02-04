Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $836.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,848,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $836,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $296.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $302.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

