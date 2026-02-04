Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Short Interest Down 12.7% in January

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 198,188 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 227,143 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,147 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 116,147 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ENFR stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54.

Get Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,413,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.