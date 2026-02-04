13,911 Shares in AppLovin Corporation $APP Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 31.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in AppLovin by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.45.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $2,024,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,998,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,976,630. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,336 shares of company stock valued at $200,062,623. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $461.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.29. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

