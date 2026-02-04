Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Stock Holdings Trimmed by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises about 1.3% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $106,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 8.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 9.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -723.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,297.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, EVP Raj Judge sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $793,559.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,343.08. This trade represents a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Beer sold 653 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $148,048.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $790,119.20. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Zscaler from $366.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.63.

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

