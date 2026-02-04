West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.680-1.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9 billion-$11.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.8 billion.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, West Japan Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WJRYY stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.23. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company (OTCMKTS: WJRYY), commonly known as JR West, is one of the regional passenger railway operators formed in 1987 following the privatization of Japanese National Railways. Headquartered in Osaka, JR West manages a comprehensive rail network across western Honshu, providing vital transportation links that facilitate daily commuting, intercity travel, and regional tourism. As an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)–listed issuer, the company offers international investors access to its operations through trading on OTC markets in the United States.

JR West’s core business centers on passenger rail services, including high-speed Shinkansen lines and an extensive range of conventional rail routes.

