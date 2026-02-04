Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $22.81 Million Stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF $FLCB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.84% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $22,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 121,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $303,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.0808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

