Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. $PAL Shares Purchased by Optimize Financial Inc

Optimize Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,233 shares during the quarter. Proficient Auto Logistics comprises 1.6% of Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Optimize Financial Inc owned 1.65% of Proficient Auto Logistics worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PAL opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.33 million, a PE ratio of -527.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.18. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06.

Insider Transactions at Proficient Auto Logistics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director John Skiadas sold 18,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $132,822.90. Following the sale, the director owned 1,852,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,380.19. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $548,429 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Proficient Auto Logistics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proficient Auto Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Proficient Auto Logistics Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies.

