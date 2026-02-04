Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

NVST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 target price on Envista in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho set a $24.00 target price on Envista and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NVST opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. Envista has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 317.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Envista by 16,711.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Envista by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 10,356.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company’s offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista’s product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

