7,640 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Purchased by Optimize Financial Inc

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. TKO Group makes up about 0.8% of Optimize Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 840.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in TKO Group by 1,680.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $203.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.71. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $218.11.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKO. Seaport Research Partners upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 37,425 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total value of $7,635,074.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 122,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,066,300.68. The trade was a 23.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 11,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $2,419,316.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,337.12. The trade was a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 167,862 shares of company stock valued at $34,020,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

