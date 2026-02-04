Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,158 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,712 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 2,328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,852,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 64.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,881,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,398 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,473,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Eric J. Buss sold 74,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,089,360.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 380,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,678,158.15. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 5,880 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $178,222.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 102,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,984.64. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 256,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,567 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTH opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Life Time Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $782.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

