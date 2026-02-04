Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 656,135 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656,135 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.0695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

