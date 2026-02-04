Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Trading Down 0.4%
NMAI opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.
The fund’s investment strategy centers on allocating assets among a broad range of income-producing instruments.
