Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Trading Down 0.4%

NMAI opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE: NMAI) is a closed-end investment fund managed by Nuveen, a global asset manager and subsidiary of TIAA. The fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and seeks to provide investors with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund employs an actively managed, diversified approach across multiple asset classes, leveraging Nuveen’s extensive research and portfolio management infrastructure.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on allocating assets among a broad range of income-producing instruments.

