Anderson Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF $LGOV

Anderson Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Anderson Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,406.09 and a beta of 0.33.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46,169.99%.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation. LGOV was launched on Jan 22, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

