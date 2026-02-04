J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 0.5% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $26,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1819 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

