MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of CXE opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

(Get Free Report)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXE) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund achieves this objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations, which may include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal securities issued by state and local governments throughout the United States.

The trust focuses on both investment-grade and below-investment-grade municipal securities, aiming to capture wider spreads in the high-yield segment of the municipal bond market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.