New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Expand Energy by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 125.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 374.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expand Energy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $126.62. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Expand Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

