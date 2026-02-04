BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 625,614 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 109.5% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 577,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after buying an additional 301,643 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 928,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,866,000 after buying an additional 300,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 733,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,869,000 after buying an additional 238,935 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after buying an additional 233,638 shares during the period.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of XTEN stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.