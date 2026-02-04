Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:NQP opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 174,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $2,124,168.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,869,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,171,972.13. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 526,584 shares of company stock worth $6,390,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 92,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NQP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal and Pennsylvania state income taxes. Launched in the early 1980s, the Fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local government entities within Pennsylvania, targeting bonds that finance public infrastructure, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and utility projects.

Under its 80% asset policy, the Fund allocates the majority of its portfolio to bonds rated ‘BBB’ or higher, emphasizing general obligation and revenue-secured municipal debt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.