Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%
NYSE:NQP opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.
In other Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 174,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $2,124,168.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,869,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,171,972.13. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 526,584 shares of company stock worth $6,390,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NQP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal and Pennsylvania state income taxes. Launched in the early 1980s, the Fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local government entities within Pennsylvania, targeting bonds that finance public infrastructure, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and utility projects.
Under its 80% asset policy, the Fund allocates the majority of its portfolio to bonds rated ‘BBB’ or higher, emphasizing general obligation and revenue-secured municipal debt.
