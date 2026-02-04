47,667 Shares in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF makes up about 0.6% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETHA. Capula Management Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,508 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,605,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $19,619,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,920,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,180,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

