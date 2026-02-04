Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on February 27th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETO stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund’s primary objective is to provide high after-tax total return, with a secondary emphasis on high current income. To meet these goals, ETO invests predominantly in dividend-paying equity securities of companies around the world, seeking to balance growth potential with income generation in a tax-efficient manner.

The fund employs a combination of long equity positions and options strategies, including covered call writing, to enhance income and manage portfolio volatility.

