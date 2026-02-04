Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $17.36 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,241 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE TT opened at $434.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.85 and a 200-day moving average of $414.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 13.69%.The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $544.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $505.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Trane Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $434.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.67.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

