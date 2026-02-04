Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 127,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,000. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 443,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,345,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the period.

CGGR stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

