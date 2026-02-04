Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJR

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,253 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 1.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.