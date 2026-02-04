Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 28,233 Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 94.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 114,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $3,041,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 763,335 shares of company stock valued at $22,105,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Down 3.5%

NYSE:RVLV opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.64%.The firm had revenue of $295.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $27.00 price objective on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

Featured Stories

