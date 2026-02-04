Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF $IETC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,780 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.31% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 606.7% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Price Performance

BATS IETC opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.01. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a 1 year low of $64.06 and a 1 year high of $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $687.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms. The market cap-weighted fund targets an increased exposure to firms with high Technology Independence Score. IETC was launched on Mar 21, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

