FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.69 and last traded at $44.6150, with a volume of 12365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.6378.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $868.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAPR. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

