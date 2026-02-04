Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Down 10.4% – Should You Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.44 and last traded at GBX 7.27. Approximately 17,184,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 10,838,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.11.

Positive Sentiment: Higher-than-average trading activity and short-term technical support may attract buyers or short-covering in the near term — today’s volume exceeded its recent average and the share price sits above the 50?day moving average, which can produce short-term rebounds.

Higher-than-average trading activity and short-term technical support may attract buyers or short-covering in the near term — today’s volume exceeded its recent average and the share price sits above the 50?day moving average, which can produce short-term rebounds. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and liquidity metrics show structural challenges but their immediate market impact is uncertain: the company has a small market cap, negative P/E, a quick ratio (~0.63) and current ratio (~0.70). These are longer?term fundamentals investors should weigh alongside any news-driven moves.

Valuation and liquidity metrics show structural challenges but their immediate market impact is uncertain: the company has a small market cap, negative P/E, a quick ratio (~0.63) and current ratio (~0.70). These are longer?term fundamentals investors should weigh alongside any news-driven moves. Negative Sentiment: The AmericanBankingNews article reports the stock traded lower and frames the move as a sell?signal for some investors — underscoring heightened concern about volatility, balance?sheet strength and potential dilution or corporate updates that could pressure the share price. Article Title

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Panmure Gordon lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 12.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.19.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

