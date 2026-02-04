Invesco Senior Loan ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 53,608 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 22,237% compared to the average daily volume of 240 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 553.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 45,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 38,752 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 451,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 157,417 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 431,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,463 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $21.09.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1078 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

