Payne Capital LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Payne Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Payne Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 812,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after purchasing an additional 326,129 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 505,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after buying an additional 284,655 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,360,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,337,000 after buying an additional 185,712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 880,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,766,000 after buying an additional 162,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,650.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 131,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,489,000 after acquiring an additional 124,184 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $225.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $229.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

