Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $20.86 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,099 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $20,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,348,000 after purchasing an additional 423,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,336,000 after buying an additional 204,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,146,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,539,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SPLV opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.1347 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

