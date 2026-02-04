FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.0245 and last traded at $52.2550, with a volume of 25712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.9051.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

