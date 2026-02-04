Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,141 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.19% of Waste Connections worth $85,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $166.06 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.06 and a 12 month high of $201.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.52. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company’s operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

