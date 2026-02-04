Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Acquired by Atala Financial Inc

Atala Financial Inc increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,501 shares in the company, valued at $60,030,580. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.01, for a total transaction of $6,190,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,100,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,548,152.97. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 60,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,684,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AXON. Northcoast Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.71.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $451.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $575.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $664.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $434.62 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 142.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

See Also

