Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $25.84 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $134.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.07 and a 200 day moving average of $140.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

