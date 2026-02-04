Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $213.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.82. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.04 and a 12 month high of $226.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.53.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

