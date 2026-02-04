JFrog Ltd. $FROG Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of JFrog worth $59,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in JFrog by 1,086.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7,185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $1,491,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,766,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,392,836.38. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $114,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,056.50. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,814 shares of company stock valued at $30,245,410. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Down 6.7%

FROG opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The business had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JFrog from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

