FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $32.7220, with a volume of 76414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 5.8%

The stock has a market cap of $606.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth $442,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 132.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.