Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AVS) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AVS – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 987,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 721,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%.
The Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares (AVS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Broadcom Inc stock. AVS was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
