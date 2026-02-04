Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AVS) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AVS – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 987,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 721,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $2,394,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Genesis Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,868,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares by 3,790.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 34,530 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares (AVS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Broadcom Inc stock. AVS was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

