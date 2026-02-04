Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 22,689 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,879 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 22,689 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Antero Resources by 91.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 295,917 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,831.95. This trade represents a 1.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

