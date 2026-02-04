SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 83,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

