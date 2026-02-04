Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Pure Storage by 74.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 775,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Pure Storage from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna set a $105.00 price objective on Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.26.

Pure Storage Trading Down 2.8%

Pure Storage stock opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.01, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.74%.The company had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $481,930.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,441,209.74. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,178 shares of company stock valued at $16,771,931. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays that are engineered to deliver high performance, low latency and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics and large-scale file/object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

