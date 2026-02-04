Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares International Equity Factor ETF $INTF

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 54,816.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,878,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849,541 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,262,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,169,000 after purchasing an additional 66,902 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,592,000 after purchasing an additional 118,649 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,059,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,264,000 after purchasing an additional 402,408 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,121,000 after purchasing an additional 80,822 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size. INTF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

