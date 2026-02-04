Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 22,806 iShares Global REIT ETF $REET

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,816,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,680,000 after purchasing an additional 102,585 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 431,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA REET opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

