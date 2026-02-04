Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.150-8.750 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aptiv from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,515. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Aptiv reported $1.86 EPS vs. $1.82 expected and revenue of ~$5.15B, showing year?over?year growth; the print and accompanying presentation drove initial upside. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Aptiv by 439.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 110.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 523.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

