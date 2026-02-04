Savant Capital LLC Acquires 73,478 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,478 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 2.22% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $109,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,935,000. Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,060,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 110,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.