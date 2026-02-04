First Citizens Investor Services Inc. Buys Shares of 140,799 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

First Citizens Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 140,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,665,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 7.6% of First Citizens Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Citizens Investor Services Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $148.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $150.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

